Gabriel Dropout BD Makes Its Heavenly Descent
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 26, 2017 14:44 JST
- Tags: BD, Comedy, Dogakobo, Gabriel Dropout, Image Gallery, Schoolgirls
Angelic moe series Gabriel Dropout has made another descent to the human world with its 2nd BD release, unfortunately providing no naughty bonuses but still certain to enthuse those who can appreciate its constant humor and cuteness.
Omake:
The cute little devils and angels of Gabriel Dropout can provide viewers with all sorts of entertainment with its 2nd BD now.