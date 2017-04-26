Frame Arms Girl Adorably Innocent
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 26, 2017 02:18 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Comedy, Frame Arms Girl, Image Gallery, Moe, Yuri, Zexcs
Plenty of battles featuring pint-sized figure girls have unsurprisingly emerged with the newest broadcast of Frame Arms Girl, introducing yet another cute collectible combat maiden as well, though the series may find itself “beaten” by another certain series with figure origins…
Omake:
I feel second half of the series will be Madoka Magica all over again...