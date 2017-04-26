RSSChannel

Bayonetta 3 “Rumored”

Delightful-Bayonetta-by-Homare-FoolsArt

A sequence of short videos used to showcase a few of the English phrases that Bayonetta‘s main witchy heroine tends to utter have caused some to deduce that a 3rd Bayonetta title may be on the way, a practical inevitability considering the platinum-tier success of the franchise.

Platinum Games have been releasing numerous videos and blog posts explaining the development process for the sexy series, with one particular post utilizing 5 “odd” videos to show off the witch’s assortment of over-the-top English phrases – some have realized however that each video loops its phrase 3 times, leading some to reachingly speculate that a 3rd game might be arriving soon.

The “peculiar” set of videos:

Should this new game actually be in production (and it would certainly seem something is in production), fans can look forward to it likely being unveiled for all latest gen platforms – including PC, considering the colossal support Sega has gotten for Bayonetta’s PC release.



    Comment by Anonymous
    16:22 26/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Switch exclusive

    Reply to Anonymous


