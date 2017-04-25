Top 10 Anime Animals You Just Can’t Stand
- Date: Apr 25, 2017 03:53 JST
- Tags: Animals, Gakkou Gurashi, Gochuumon Usagi, Natsume Yuujinchou, Rankings, Sazae-san
Despite so many nursing a soft-spot for puchi beastoids, this ranking has accumulated those which anime fans just can’t abide – with the list also surprisingly boasting a few notable animals from the west as well.
1. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)
2. Tippy (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)
3. Taroumaru (Gakkou Gurashi)
4. Tom (Tom and Jerry)
6. Meiken Cheese (Sore Ike! Anpanman)
8. Punch (Touch)
10. Shishimaru (Ninja Hattori-kun)
I don't see a problem with Taroumaru; he had more personality then most of the characters.
What's wrong with Tippy? He's a harmless ball of fluff.
Kyubey of course naturally wouldn't make the list because Madoka is popular.