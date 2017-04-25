RSSChannel

Despite so many nursing a soft-spot for puchi beastoids, this ranking has accumulated those which anime fans just can’t abide – with the list also surprisingly boasting a few notable animals from the west as well.

The ranking:


1. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-1

2. Tippy (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-2

3. Taroumaru (Gakkou Gurashi)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-3

4. Tom (Tom and Jerry)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-4

5. Tama (Sazae-san)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-5

6. Meiken Cheese (Sore Ike! Anpanman)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-6

7. Sadaharu (Gintama)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-7

8. Punch (Touch)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-8

9. Snoopy (Peanuts)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-9

10. Shishimaru (Ninja Hattori-kun)

Top10-Anime-Animals-You-Cant-Admire-2017-10



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:49 25/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I don't see a problem with Taroumaru; he had more personality then most of the characters.

    Comment by Anonymous
    04:45 25/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    What's wrong with Tippy? He's a harmless ball of fluff.

    Kyubey of course naturally wouldn't make the list because Madoka is popular.

