Despite so many nursing a soft-spot for puchi beastoids, this ranking has accumulated those which anime fans just can’t abide – with the list also surprisingly boasting a few notable animals from the west as well.

The ranking:



1. Nyanko-sensei (Natsume Yuujinchou)

2. Tippy (Gochuumon wa Usagi desu ka?)

3. Taroumaru (Gakkou Gurashi)

4. Tom (Tom and Jerry)

5. Tama (Sazae-san)

6. Meiken Cheese (Sore Ike! Anpanman)

7. Sadaharu (Gintama)

8. Punch (Touch)

9. Snoopy (Peanuts)

10. Shishimaru (Ninja Hattori-kun)