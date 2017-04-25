RSSChannel

Sailor Moon Cosplay Figure Skating = 10-10-10

Beloved magical girl series Sailor Moon has obtained further notoriety around the world thanks to a figure skating performance by a famed Russian figure skater, who recently did an encore performance that will no doubt have otaku more closely following the cool sport from now on.

Evgenia Medvedeva’s Sailor Moon inspired performance at the ISU World Team Trophy skating competition in Tokyo:

The woman’s first performance acquired herself an astonishing amount of popularity online, even being granted the opportunity to meet Sailor Moon creator Naoko Takeuchi, though this instance has not been the first time that anime has entered the rink



