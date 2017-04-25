Onsen Desire Onahole Potentially Moist
- Categories: H, News
- Date: Apr 25, 2017 03:02 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Dutch Wife, Onanism, Onsen, Otaku, Ronery
Another otaku fantasy has been recreated in onahole form with the “Onsen Desire“, simulating the moist opening of a beautiful bathing woman and seemingly being used as a cash-grab catering to desperate otaku in need of “love”.
Obsessive collectors who must possess each and every preposterous masturbation device can look into owning the Onsen Desire onahole now.