Noble Knightess Brigade Completely Ravaged

The age old anime trope of “being transported to a fantasy world” has served as the main premise of Norn/Miel/Cybele’s Noble Knightess Brigade, allowing players the opportunity to wreak havoc on every and any woman they come across in true eroge fashion.

The game revolves around the protagonist being transported into a classic medieval world whilst possessing special powers that allow any woman he has sex with to become his slave, perfect for those who have always wanted to build their own harem of luscious women.

Players can look forward to forcing themselves onto vulnerable women by way of Noble Knightess Brigade now.