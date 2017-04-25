Kemono Friends Stage Play Costumes Quite Feral
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 25, 2017 19:23 JST
- Tags: Cosplay, Image Gallery, Kemono Friends, Kemonomimi, Live Action, Stage Play, Tokyo
The previously announced stage play for ravenously popular animal girl series Kemono Friends has had the costumes for all its beastly girls unveiled, with a majority of the anime’s seiyuu also surprisingly serving as their original roles for the stage play and demonstrating their phenomenal levels of dedication.
The cavalcade of cute costumes:
The Kemono Friends stage play will commence at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX in Tokyo from June 14th to June 18th.