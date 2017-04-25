RSSChannel

The previously announced stage play for ravenously popular animal girl series Kemono Friends has had the costumes for all its beastly girls unveiled, with a majority of the anime’s seiyuu also surprisingly serving as their original roles for the stage play and demonstrating their phenomenal levels of dedication.

The cavalcade of cute costumes:

KemonoFriends-StagePlay-Costumes-9

The Kemono Friends stage play will commence at the Shinagawa Prince Hotel Club eX in Tokyo from June 14th to June 18th.



