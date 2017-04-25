Dragon Quest Heroes II Overflowing with Fighters
- Categories: Games, News
- Date: Apr 25, 2017 02:59 JST
- Tags: Dragon Quest, Fantasy, PC Gaming, PS4, RPG, Square Enix, Trailer, USA
Another character introduction trailer has emerged for the upcoming western release of Dragon Quest Heroes II, acquainting newcomers to the series with characters from games throughout the entire franchise and possibly selling other titles as a result.
The trailer and its assortment of heroes:
Previously revealed character trailers:
Dragon Quest Heroes II launches on PS4 and PC on April 25th.
The first game was kinda meh. It was just kill these guys to beat the mission, rinse and repeat.
Some of the boss characters were kinda fun, like that giant cyclops earlier in the game that you had to shoot with canons.