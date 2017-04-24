RSSChannel

Possibly acquiring the top spot due to his questionable moral ethics, the anti-hero of one particularly deadly series has been labeled as the worst potential friend according to voters of this latest ranking, a title that would likely prove meaningless to such a self-centered character…

The ranking:


1. Light Yagami (Death Note)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-1

2. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-2

3. Kenshiro (Hokuto no Ken)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-3

4. Kinnikuman (Kinnikuman)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-4

5. Jaguar Junichi (Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-5

6. Arale Norimaki (Dr. Slump)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-6

7. Rei Ichido (High School! Kimengumi)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-7

8. Masaru Hananakajima (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-8

9. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-9

10. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)

Top10-Jump-Characters-Worst-Friends-2017-10



