Top 10 Jump Characters Who’d Make the Worst Friends
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 24, 2017 03:31 JST
- Tags: Death Note, Fist of the North Star, Kinnikuman, Kochikame, Rankings, Shonen Jump
Possibly acquiring the top spot due to his questionable moral ethics, the anti-hero of one particularly deadly series has been labeled as the worst potential friend according to voters of this latest ranking, a title that would likely prove meaningless to such a self-centered character…
1. Light Yagami (Death Note)
2. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)
3. Kenshiro (Hokuto no Ken)
4. Kinnikuman (Kinnikuman)
5. Jaguar Junichi (Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar)
6. Arale Norimaki (Dr. Slump)
7. Rei Ichido (High School! Kimengumi)
8. Masaru Hananakajima (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san)
9. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)
10. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)
WHAT Luffy is THE BESTEST choise for friends :O
He declared the war to world government for Robin FFS
:D
I second that luffy's the one guy who would stop at nothing to save one of his friends. Even if it kills himself.
What Light Yagami would just kill you or something? Hahaha.
yeah. Light wouldn't kill you unless you posed a threat. Someone like me wouldn't pose a threat nor shows any interest to :\