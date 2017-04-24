Possibly acquiring the top spot due to his questionable moral ethics, the anti-hero of one particularly deadly series has been labeled as the worst potential friend according to voters of this latest ranking, a title that would likely prove meaningless to such a self-centered character…

The ranking:



1. Light Yagami (Death Note)

2. Kankichi Ryotsu (Kochikame)

3. Kenshiro (Hokuto no Ken)

4. Kinnikuman (Kinnikuman)

5. Jaguar Junichi (Pyu to Fuku! Jaguar)

6. Arale Norimaki (Dr. Slump)

7. Rei Ichido (High School! Kimengumi)

8. Masaru Hananakajima (Sexy Commando Gaiden: Sugoi yo!! Masaru-san)

9. Monkey D. Luffy (One Piece)

10. Goku (Dragon Ball Z)