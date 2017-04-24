Sin Nanatsu no Taizai Licks Amorously
The relatively tame Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has finally doled out greater H-content as the show’s unlucky human character has been subjected to some naughty nipple-licking and other forms of abuse, albeit mostly of the sexual variety that will no doubt generate even more watchers in the episodes to come.
Omake:
This is pretty much Queen's Blade successor. Only time will tell if this will be a success, though.
A distinct kind of graphics, would make for a nice hentai. The ecchi is pretty hood.
Good, sorry about that. I don't like hood in my ecchi.