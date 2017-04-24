Neko-Nin ExHeart “Ninja Cat-Girls!”
Another eroge capitalizing on the cuteness of cat-girls, Neko-Nin ExHeart, will soon be making its way westward for barbarians to enjoy, possibly serving as an adequate replacement before the arrival of (the unfortunately delayed) superior cat-girl eroge Nekopara.
The recently released OP for the cute and cuddly eroge:
Neko-Nin ExHeart will launch on Steam sometime later this month but those unable to wait can try out the demo now; naturally, an uncensored R18+ patch is also available for purchase, which may be the entire purpose of the game for some buyers…
Yes it's similar to Nekopara in some respect, although do not be fooled. This cat girls are samurai-era ninjas, and you'll get personal with them too.