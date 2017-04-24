RSSChannel

Neko-Nin ExHeart “Ninja Cat-Girls!”

Another eroge capitalizing on the cuteness of cat-girls, Neko-Nin ExHeart, will soon be making its way westward for barbarians to enjoy, possibly serving as an adequate replacement before the arrival of (the unfortunately delayed) superior cat-girl eroge Nekopara.

The recently released OP for the cute and cuddly eroge:

Neko-Nin ExHeart will launch on Steam sometime later this month but those unable to wait can try out the demo now; naturally, an uncensored R18+ patch is also available for purchase, which may be the entire purpose of the game for some buyers…



