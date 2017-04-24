Luscious Leviathan Ero-Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, H, News
- Date: Apr 24, 2017 20:29 JST
- Tags: Cast-off, Ero-figures, Hobby Japan, Oppai, PVC, Sin Nanatsu
One of the sinfully sexy devils of the currently airing Sin Nanatsu no Taizai has gotten another seductive figurine from Hobby Japan, with the voluptuous Leviathan getting the opportunity to unveil her nude frame to buyers when she makes her way to the human world in November.
"Another"? This is a re-release of her original figure/coloration.