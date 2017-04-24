The previously shut down smartphone game Million Arthur has gotten a trailer for its upcoming virtual reality iteration “Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR“, offering players the ability to collect hundreds of characters and bring them into battle, an overused system similar to that of the immensely popular Kantai Collection.

The trailer, which also reveals that players will be able to stroke their collectible combatants:

Spring has been selected as the official launch date for Kai-ri-Sei Million Arthur VR for the HTC Vive via Steam, unfortunately a western release has yet to be announced.