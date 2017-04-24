RSSChannel

Fire Emblem Echoes “More of the Same”

FireEmblemEchoes-English-Trailer-1

FireEmblemEchoes-English-Trailer-2

FireEmblemEchoes-English-Trailer-3

The next entry into the highly revered Fire Emblem series, Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia, has revealed details regarding the game’s classic turn-based system, bound to have some wishing that the franchise would innovate to at least some extent…

The 5-minute long English trailer, for those who had not seen the Japanese version from some time ago:

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia is currently available now in Japan for the 3DS, with a western release slated for May 19th.



    5 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Manuel
    Comment by Manuel
    03:20 24/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I have a theory, the fans just keep liking that style a lot.

    Reply to Manuel
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:24 24/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Pretty desperate for them clicks, aren't you? Is the site in financial trouble?

    I can't imagine why else you would accuse the remake of Gaiden of all things of being "more of the same".

    Well, there is the second possibility of you just being a tool.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of MARl0
    Comment by MARl0
    01:50 24/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "More of the Same"

    Where the hell do you even get these so called quotes? Gaiden is one of the most radically different entries in the series, and this remake takes those aspects and runs with them. Just more click bait headlines from Sankaku as usual.

    Reply to MARl0
    Comment by Anonymous
    02:04 24/04/2017 # ! Neutral (+0.4)

    Quotes are from himself lol

    Reply to Anonymous


