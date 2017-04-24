Ero-Manga Sensei “Ero-Manga is Superior!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 24, 2017 01:45 JST
- Tags: A-1 Pictures, Artists, Comedy, Ero-Manga Sensei, Exhibitionism, Image Gallery, Moe
Antics of the nude sort have elevated the ero levels of Ero-Manga Sensei, sure to be a fine accompaniment to the anime’s constant barrage of comedic situations as the episode possibly incites thoughtful discussion amongst watchers about ero-manga and its influence on the market.
Omake:
Omake 1, is the girl nakidd?
yes, she is
Oh great.