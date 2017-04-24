Enticing Scathach Bikini Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 24, 2017 03:21 JST
- Tags: Fate/Grand Order, Mizugi, Navel, Oppai, Oshiri, Plum, PM Office A, PVC
Fate/Grand Order’s tightly dressed Scathach has gotten another opportunity to let it all hang out thanks to PM Office A and Plum, who have dressed her up once again in her special summer bikini that will no doubt have otaku buying her up in droves – Scathach can make dreams come true in July.
She has a very nice body.
You should see Lancer Artoria! Just think Saber from Stay-Night, but with a big-boobed grown woman's body instead :D