Top 10 Anime Items You Most Want to Use
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 23, 2017 04:39 JST
- Tags: Conan, Death Note, Doraemon, Gintama, Lupin, Rankings, Sword Art Online
The other-worldly tools and weapons present in anime that fans fantasize about on a daily basis have served as the theme of this new ranking, which has determined that most coveted items that voters want to use hail from a much older classic, for once.
1. Dokodemo Door (Doraemon)
2. Moshimo Box (Doraemon)
3. Death Note (Death Note)
4. Time Machine (Doraemon)
5. Gintoki’s Bokutou (Gintama)
6. Voice-Changing Bowtie (Detective Conan)
7. Takecopter (Doraemon)
8. Amusphere (Sword Art Online)
9. Zantetsuken (Lupin III)
10. Senzu Beans (Dragon Ball Z)
would prefer a zanpakto or a psycho pass gun
If I had a Death Note, I'd use it to fill as many liberal names as possible. Dear god can you get anymore annoying pieces of shit in this world than a liberal?
I'd love to have a large bag of Senzu beans myself.
Really? The Death Note over the Bible Black?
really? senzu beans over the actual dragon balls?