Top 10 Anime Items You Most Want to Use

The other-worldly tools and weapons present in anime that fans fantasize about on a daily basis have served as the theme of this new ranking, which has determined that most coveted items that voters want to use hail from a much older classic, for once.

The ranking:



1. Dokodemo Door (Doraemon)

2. Moshimo Box (Doraemon)

3. Death Note (Death Note)

4. Time Machine (Doraemon)

5. Gintoki’s Bokutou (Gintama)

6. Voice-Changing Bowtie (Detective Conan)

7. Takecopter (Doraemon)

8. Amusphere (Sword Art Online)

9. Zantetsuken (Lupin III)

10. Senzu Beans (Dragon Ball Z)