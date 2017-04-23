RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Misty-Stix


Top 10 Anime Items You Most Want to Use

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-3

The other-worldly tools and weapons present in anime that fans fantasize about on a daily basis have served as the theme of this new ranking, which has determined that most coveted items that voters want to use hail from a much older classic, for once.

The ranking:


1. Dokodemo Door (Doraemon)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-1

2. Moshimo Box (Doraemon)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-2

3. Death Note (Death Note)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-3

4. Time Machine (Doraemon)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-4

5. Gintoki’s Bokutou (Gintama)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-5

6. Voice-Changing Bowtie (Detective Conan)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-6

7. Takecopter (Doraemon)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-7

8. Amusphere (Sword Art Online)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-8

9. Zantetsuken (Lupin III)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-9

10. Senzu Beans (Dragon Ball Z)

Top10-Anime-Items-You-Want-to-Use-2017-10



Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments