Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash “Sonico at Last!”

Nitroplus mascot Super Sonico has finally arrived to the stimulating Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, allowing players to blast their fluids all over her or do so whilst playing as her – all looking sure to squeeze fans of both franchises just that little bit further.

Gameplay featuring the busty mascot, along with a bunch of other attainable items:

The unique new entry into the Senran Kagura series is available now on the PS4, with a western release slated for sometime this summer.