Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash “Sonico at Last!”
Nitroplus mascot Super Sonico has finally arrived to the stimulating Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, allowing players to blast their fluids all over her or do so whilst playing as her – all looking sure to squeeze fans of both franchises just that little bit further.
Gameplay featuring the busty mascot, along with a bunch of other attainable items:
The unique new entry into the Senran Kagura series is available now on the PS4, with a western release slated for sometime this summer.
I prefer and by far Sonico, than them insipid, boring, generic without grace Marie rose, only for the fault of the 0 taste noobtakus of japan they put rose in this game, having Mai shiranui, momiji or kasumi who are shinobis.