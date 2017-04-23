RSSChannel

Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash “Sonico at Last!”

SenranKagura-Sonico-DLC-PV-1

SenranKagura-Sonico-DLC-PV-2

SenranKagura-Sonico-DLC-PV-3

Nitroplus mascot Super Sonico has finally arrived to the stimulating Senran Kagura: Peach Beach Splash, allowing players to blast their fluids all over her or do so whilst playing as her – all looking sure to squeeze fans of both franchises just that little bit further.

Gameplay featuring the busty mascot, along with a bunch of other attainable items:

The unique new entry into the Senran Kagura series is available now on the PS4, with a western release slated for sometime this summer.



    1 Comment
    marcusaurelius
    Comment by marcusaurelius
    05:10 23/04/2017

    I prefer and by far Sonico, than them insipid, boring, generic without grace Marie rose, only for the fault of the 0 taste noobtakus of japan they put rose in this game, having Mai shiranui, momiji or kasumi who are shinobis.

