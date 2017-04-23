A preview for the life-sized Lala statue (which is being produced to celebrate the end of To Love-Ru Darkness) has emerged online, allowing collectors to stare in awe of its largeness (in more ways than one) and envy those wealthy enough to purchase one.

The gargantuan 45kg statue constructed by Design Co-co, which will likely become a magnet for all sorts of grotesque fluids:

A video PV has also appeared:

The 173cm tall statue will suck ¥3,024,000 ($27,700) away from potential buyers and pre-orders are currently available until May 31st; once 10 buyers have been randomly selected, the statues will begin shipping out in March 2018.