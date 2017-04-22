Wicked Princessemination Complete Nightmare Fuel

Grotesque monstrosities and unsightly breeding has starred as the main focus of Abalone Kiss’s “Wicked Princessemination“, content bound to stimulate some mentally disturbed individual somewhere in the world and certainly demonstrating the lack of restraint possessed by Japanese developers.

The premise for Wicked Princessemination (likely to be completely disregarded as with most eroge) concerns two princesses being abducted by twisted monsters who want to use them as breeding tools, offering players a variety of ghastly scenes.

Wicked Princessemination and all its fully-voiced horrifying scenes can be witnessed now.