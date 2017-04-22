RSSChannel

Top 10 Most Shocking Anime Deaths

A spoiler-heavy ranking has been rousing some notoriety as it has listed what voters believe to have been the most shocking anime deaths of all time, with one vastly popular pirate franchise yet again claiming the top spot.

The ranking:


1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-1

2. Mami Tomoe (Madoka Magica)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-2

3. Kazuya Uesugi (Touch)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-3

4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-4

5. Kaworu Nagisa (Evangelion)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-5

6. Krillin (Dragon Ball)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-6

7. Toru Rikiishi (Ashita no Joe)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-7

8. Kite (Hunter x Hunter)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-8

9. Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-9

10. Raoh (Hokuto no Ken)

Top10-Most-Shocking-Anime-Deaths-2017-10



    6 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    05:22 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "Krillin"

    Errr, which time? The first one? Its the only memorable one.

    05:27 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    05:02 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lelouch is confirmed to be alive(Season 3 Announcement).
    Krillin died and resurrected 5 times up to now.
    Kite after he died he was reborn as a (Female)Chimera Ant.

    05:12 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Also Mami is alive again when Madoka becomes a goddess and are in Homura's universe.

    04:32 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    They mean the FIRST time Krillin died.

    04:42 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Thank you, captain!

