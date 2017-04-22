Top 10 Most Shocking Anime Deaths

A spoiler-heavy ranking has been rousing some notoriety as it has listed what voters believe to have been the most shocking anime deaths of all time, with one vastly popular pirate franchise yet again claiming the top spot.

The ranking:



1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)

2. Mami Tomoe (Madoka Magica)

3. Kazuya Uesugi (Touch)

4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)

5. Kaworu Nagisa (Evangelion)

6. Krillin (Dragon Ball)

7. Toru Rikiishi (Ashita no Joe)

8. Kite (Hunter x Hunter)

9. Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist)

10. Raoh (Hokuto no Ken)