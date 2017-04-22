Top 10 Most Shocking Anime Deaths
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 22, 2017 03:47 JST
- Tags: Code Geass, Evangelion, One Piece, Puella Magi Madoka Magica, Rankings, Touch
A spoiler-heavy ranking has been rousing some notoriety as it has listed what voters believe to have been the most shocking anime deaths of all time, with one vastly popular pirate franchise yet again claiming the top spot.
1. Portgas D. Ace (One Piece)
2. Mami Tomoe (Madoka Magica)
3. Kazuya Uesugi (Touch)
4. Lelouch Lamperouge (Code Geass)
5. Kaworu Nagisa (Evangelion)
6. Krillin (Dragon Ball)
7. Toru Rikiishi (Ashita no Joe)
8. Kite (Hunter x Hunter)
9. Maes Hughes (Fullmetal Alchemist)
10. Raoh (Hokuto no Ken)
"Krillin"
Errr, which time? The first one? Its the only memorable one.
Lelouch is confirmed to be alive(Season 3 Announcement).
Krillin died and resurrected 5 times up to now.
Kite after he died he was reborn as a (Female)Chimera Ant.
Also Mami is alive again when Madoka becomes a goddess and are in Homura's universe.
They mean the FIRST time Krillin died.
Thank you, captain!