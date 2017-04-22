RSSChannel

Tales of Asteria “Yet More Smartphone Games”

The fourth upcoming installment of Tales of Asteria has received a PV animated by the talented Wit Studio, showcasing some characters from the newer Tales games and possibly hinting that they will be playable, a fact that may enthuse those not tired of the “collect hundreds of characters and bring them into battle” format that has plagued smartphones (and the PC) for years.

The gloriously animated PV:

The fourth installment of Tales of Asteria will launch for smartphones sometime this year.



    Comment by Anonymous
    21:17 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    You forgot to mention it's not available in the west yet, it's only playable through apps like QooApp and only in native language.

