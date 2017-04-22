RSSChannel

Renai Boukun “Has Incest too”

Love and affection has once again served as the focus of Renai Boukun‘s new episode, this time bringing the main protagonist and his sister closer together after having drifted apart for some time, which will no doubt be boring for watchers who prefer the show’s hilarious hijinks over sentimental moments.

Omake:

    Comment by Anonymous
    23:58 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    At least the male protagonist's character design looked bearable unlike in most harem anime.

