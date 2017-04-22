RSSChannel

New Kemono Friends Game Announced

Ridiculously popular animal girl anime Kemono Friends has revealed that a new game is on the way, bound to be stupendous news for the hordes of rabid fans incessantly demanding more of the lovably cute series.

The announcement came courtesy of Akihabara store Busou Shouten, who showed off the obi for the 2nd special “official guidebook” BD, revealing that a musical play and a new game are on the way and also reaffirmed that a new “video project” is in the works:

New-KemonoFriends-Game-Announced-1

New-KemonoFriends-Game-Announced-2

The franchise initially began as a smartphone game made by Nexon but was later canceled before the anime debuted, so hopefully the new title will bring plenty more addictive elements and in-app purchases for players to become obsessed with.

No further information regarding these new projects were divulged, but will likely arise sometime soon; the 2nd official guidebook will be available on April 24th.



    Anonymous
    23:35 22/04/2017

    wondered why i couldnt play the first mobile game now i know

    will be looking out for this one then

    Reply to Anonymous
    Anonymous
    22:42 22/04/2017

    So this shit got that popular?

    Reply to Anonymous


