RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Otaku Dan


Izumi Sagiri Cosplay Diligently Sketches

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-1

The debut of Ero-Manga Sensei has already been inspiring cosplayers to imitate the appearance of characters from the show, with main heroine Izumi Sagiri promptly obtaining a cosplay that will surely garner attention for both the series and the sensuous cosplayer.

The charming cosplay:

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-1

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-2

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-3

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-4

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-5

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-6

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-7

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-8

Sketching-IzumiSagiri-Cosplay-9



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    21:59 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Way too much clearly notable crap in her face.

    Reply to Anonymous
    Avatar of Indra EMC
    Comment by Indra EMC
    21:37 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Her Steelseries keyboard are better than my Logitech G510s

    Reply to Indra EMC


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    The Ecstasy of Aya Hirano
    Cat Not Want Curry
    Queen’s Blade Rebellion Tentacle Assault
    Aisaka Taiga Naked Tsurupettan
    Chinese Cosplay Pure Quality: “They Even Have Enako!”
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m About An F Cup, Aren’t I?”
    Sayonara Zetsubou Sensei Legendary Cosplay Gallery
    Sexy Pantsu Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments