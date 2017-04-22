Izumi Sagiri Cosplay Diligently Sketches
- Date: Apr 22, 2017 21:17 JST
The debut of Ero-Manga Sensei has already been inspiring cosplayers to imitate the appearance of characters from the show, with main heroine Izumi Sagiri promptly obtaining a cosplay that will surely garner attention for both the series and the sensuous cosplayer.
Way too much clearly notable crap in her face.
Her Steelseries keyboard are better than my Logitech G510s