Dangerous Yui Takamura Bunny Girl Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 22, 2017 19:29 JST
- Tags: Bunny Girl, Freeing, Oppai, Oshiri, PVC, Total Eclipse, Usamimi
Apocalyptic series Muv Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse has gotten a figurine of the enchanting Yui Takamura from Freeing, mixing both lusciousness and expertise as the woman is depicted in a desirable bunny girl outfit whilst wielding a sword – Yui Takamura can spice up bunny girl collections this September.
Damn nice figure!