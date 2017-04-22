RSSChannel

Dangerous Yui Takamura Bunny Girl Figure

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-1

Apocalyptic series Muv Luv Alternative: Total Eclipse has gotten a figurine of the enchanting Yui Takamura from Freeing, mixing both lusciousness and expertise as the woman is depicted in a desirable bunny girl outfit whilst wielding a sword – Yui Takamura can spice up bunny girl collections this September.

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-2

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-3

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-4

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-5

YuiTakamura-BunnyGirl-Figure-6

Yui Takamura can be pre-ordered now.



    Anonymous
    23:17 22/04/2017

    Damn nice figure!

    Reply to Anonymous


