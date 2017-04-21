Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Pachislot Hell

RSSChannel

Beloved mahou shoujo series Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru has become the next series to be graced with its own pachislots machines, spelling certain doom for the franchise whilst capturing what that portion of what remains of its fanbase who have severe impulse control issues into spending their hard-earned cash to witness all the new scenes and voice acting.

A PV for the pachislot machine:

A release date has not been mentioned.



    Comment by Anonymous
    09:18 21/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Sigh, another anime fell, and probably going to help turn the lives of some folks without impulse control into pachinko hell. The house almost always win, even with ties.

    Comment by Anonymous
    00:50 22/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Well, i dont care if some nips lose thousands if that fund my NoWaYu Anime

    Comment by Anonymous
    09:20 21/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Them pachinko houses sure are fancy, and with the appeal of seeing and hearing fancy buzz, and the fleeing chance of winning things.

