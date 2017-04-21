Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru Pachislot Hell

Beloved mahou shoujo series Yuuki Yuuna wa Yuusha de Aru has become the next series to be graced with its own pachislots machines, spelling certain doom for the franchise whilst capturing what that portion of what remains of its fanbase who have severe impulse control issues into spending their hard-earned cash to witness all the new scenes and voice acting.

A PV for the pachislot machine:

A release date has not been mentioned.