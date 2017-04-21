RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


USA Kumamoto Support Video Emerges

Kumamoto-Earthquake-Support-Video-1

Kumamoto-Earthquake-Support-Video-2

Kumamoto-Earthquake-Support-Video-3

With the passing of one year since the horrible Kumamoto earthquakes, the U.S. Embassy Tokyo and Consulates in Japan have released a special video showing their support while wishing Kumamoto a quick recovery, a sentiment shared by the hundreds of people present in the video and hopefully people everywhere else.

The heart-warming video, which also includes the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s cover of “Kumamoto Surprise!”:

Hopefully the need for further such videos in support of future disasters will be minimal…



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    08:50 21/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Lol xd

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    A Channel Tooru Beach Queen Figure
    Trace Plus
    Haruhi Ero-Bikini Strip Figure
    Seikoku no Dragonar Clothes Rending Anime
    Comiket 79 Cosplayers Return as Sexy as Ever
    Touhou Gallery
    Killer Kaguya Cosplay by Chimaki Cute & Sexy
    Guilty Crown Yuzuriha Inori Cosplay by Sasa


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments