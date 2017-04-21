USA Kumamoto Support Video Emerges

With the passing of one year since the horrible Kumamoto earthquakes, the U.S. Embassy Tokyo and Consulates in Japan have released a special video showing their support while wishing Kumamoto a quick recovery, a sentiment shared by the hundreds of people present in the video and hopefully people everywhere else.

The heart-warming video, which also includes the U.S. Air Force Band of the Pacific’s cover of “Kumamoto Surprise!”:

Hopefully the need for further such videos in support of future disasters will be minimal…