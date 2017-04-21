Himouto Umaru-chan OAD Blessed With Bikinis
- Tags: Comedy, Dogakobo, Himouto Umaru-chan, Image Gallery, Mizugi, OAD, Otaku
The 10th volume of Himouto Umaru-chan‘s manga has provided its readers with an OAD to perhaps tide them over before the anime’s 2nd season this fall, naturally showcasing the usual otaku-catering elements that viewers probably relate to while also kicking things up with some sexy bikini action.
Omake:
I think this show would be better if it was Ebina & Onii-chan only IMHO.
I like that the little orange thing comes in different colors.