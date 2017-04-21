Hibike Euphonium 2 BD Bonus Beyond Moe
- Date: Apr 21, 2017 19:55 JST
The 5th BD release for KyoAni’s teen drama music anime Hibike Euphonium 2 has arrived, certain to be bought up by fans and lovers of Kyoto Animation alike whilst also boasting yet another cute bonus short which will surely make watchers wish that a 3rd season were in production.
The bonus animated short:
Omake:
The 5th BD for Hibike Euphonium 2 is available now.
This show has somehow managed to perfectly blend homely girls with moe.