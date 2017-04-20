Otaku Worship Nishikino Maki’s Holy Birthday
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 20, 2017 16:58 JST
- Tags: Anime Goods, Anniversaries, Idol, Illustration, Image Gallery, Love Live!, Otaku, Ronery
Despite celebrating the existence of Watanabe You not too long ago, lifeless Love Livers have spread their passion for yet another brilliant idol of the franchise, this time praising red-haired beauty Nishikino Maki and all her glorious traits the only way true otaku know: art and cake.
What the fuck with the skin of sancom?
Add this filter to your ad blocker
https://img.sankakucomplex.com/gfx/skin*/bg.jpg