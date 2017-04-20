Maid Dragon BD Extra Has A Lot of Pussy

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can once again be taken home by moe-lovers thanks to its 2nd BD release, additionally boasting another animated short that depicts its dragon girls in an assortment of unspeakably cute outfits and even throwing in a bit of lewdness thanks to the gargantuan Lucoa.

The moe extra:

Omake:

The brilliant combination of girl and dragon can be witnessed with the 2nd BD of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon now.