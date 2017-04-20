Maid Dragon BD Extra Has A Lot of Pussy
Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can once again be taken home by moe-lovers thanks to its 2nd BD release, additionally boasting another animated short that depicts its dragon girls in an assortment of unspeakably cute outfits and even throwing in a bit of lewdness thanks to the gargantuan Lucoa.
The moe extra:
Omake:
The brilliant combination of girl and dragon can be witnessed with the 2nd BD of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon now.
RAVIOLI RAVIOLI DO NOT LEWD THE DRAGON LOLI!
Fuck your meme, sadly Kyoani shares the thought, as they certainly didn't, and kept the lolicon bits cut out or censored to shit even for BDs, confirmed anti lolicon adaptation again.