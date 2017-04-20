RSSChannel

Recruiting

Looking Glass

Otaku Dan


Maid Dragon BD Extra Has A Lot of Pussy

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-5

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-14

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-18

Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon can once again be taken home by moe-lovers thanks to its 2nd BD release, additionally boasting another animated short that depicts its dragon girls in an assortment of unspeakably cute outfits and even throwing in a bit of lewdness thanks to the gargantuan Lucoa.

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-1

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-2

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-3

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-4

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-5

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-6

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-7

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-8

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-9

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-10

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-11

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-12

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-13

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-14

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-15

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-16

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-17

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-18

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-19

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-20

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-21

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-22

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-23

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-24

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-25

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-26

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-27

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-28

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-29

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-30

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-31

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-32

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-33

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-34

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-35

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-36

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-37

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-38

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-39

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-40

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-41

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-42

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-43

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-44

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-45

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-46

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-47

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-48

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-49

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-50

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-51

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-52

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-53

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-54

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-55

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-56

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-57

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-58

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-59

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-60

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-61

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-62

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-63

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-64

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-65

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-66

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-67

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-68

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-69

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-70

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-71

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-72

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-73

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-74

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-75

The moe extra:

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-1

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-2

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-3

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-4

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-5

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-6

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-7

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-8

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-9

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-10

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-11

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-12

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-13

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-14

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-15

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-16

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-17

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-18

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-19

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-20

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-21

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-22

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-23

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Extra-24

Omake:

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-1

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-2

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-3

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-4

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-5

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-6

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-7

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-8

KobayashisanChinoMaidDragon-BD2-Omake-9

The brilliant combination of girl and dragon can be witnessed with the 2nd BD of Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon now.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    2 Comments
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of No Name
    Comment by No Name
    04:55 20/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    RAVIOLI RAVIOLI DO NOT LEWD THE DRAGON LOLI!

    Reply to No Name
    Comment by Anonymous
    05:09 20/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Fuck your meme, sadly Kyoani shares the thought, as they certainly didn't, and kept the lolicon bits cut out or censored to shit even for BDs, confirmed anti lolicon adaptation again.

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Girls Und Panzer Final Chapter “Will Be A 6-Part OVA”
    Stocking Rio:Bone Action Figure
    Touhou NEET! Shirts Selling Like Hot Cakes
    Strike the Blood OVA Truly Treacherous
    World Bodypainting Festival 2010
    Skin-Tight D.Va Cosplay Formidably Sexy
    Delectable Velvet Odin Sphere Cosplay
    Warrior Girl Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments