One of To-Love Ru’s many pretty pink-haired women has gotten a luscious figurine from Alter, with the lovely Lala Satalin Deviluke slipping into a delightful maid outfit whilst having an accident with her pantsu – Lala Satalin Deviluke can come into the possession of buyers this October.

Lala Satalin Deviluke can be pre-ordered now.