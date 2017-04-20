Funbag Fantasy “Hard” Copy Announced

The hard-copy release of the English-translated Funbag Fantasy has at last been announced, perfect for avid collectors itching to add another coveted item to their fully-stocked shelves or those who merely prefer to have physical copies of their games.

The Waffle-developed erotic visual novel revolves around the less-than-accomplished Lute who has finally become a full-fledged knight, though unfortunately was sent away to some dead-end village due to scoring the lowest in his class – the sexual bounties he accrues there may more than make up for this however.

Images of the glorious oppai-laden (and uncensored) eroge that is Funbag Fantasy:

Funbag Fantasy’s physical release will be available on May 19th for $45.