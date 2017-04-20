DMM Pictures Unveils Anime-Gataris

An original TV anime named “Anime-Gataris” has been revealed to be the next title that the newly established DMM Pictures (DMM’s anime label) will have a hand in creating, seemingly appealing to hardcore otaku as the series revolves around a handful of girls taking part in an “anime club” – an overused idea that will surely be showered with praises none-the-less.

A PV for the rather cute series, though many are hoping that sexier elements will be present considering DMM’s expertise in these areas:

Anime-Gataris will tell all sorts of tales come this fall.