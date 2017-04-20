DMM Pictures Unveils Anime-Gataris
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 20, 2017 17:53 JST
- Tags: Anime-Gataris, Announcements, Comedy, DMM Pictures, PV
An original TV anime named “Anime-Gataris” has been revealed to be the next title that the newly established DMM Pictures (DMM’s anime label) will have a hand in creating, seemingly appealing to hardcore otaku as the series revolves around a handful of girls taking part in an “anime club” – an overused idea that will surely be showered with praises none-the-less.
A PV for the rather cute series, though many are hoping that sexier elements will be present considering DMM’s expertise in these areas:
Anime-Gataris will tell all sorts of tales come this fall.
Those bitches don't know how lucky they are that they are themselves are anime. If there is heaven in this universe it will look like anime