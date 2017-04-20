RSSChannel

Sword-bearing schoolgirl comedy Busou Shoujo Machiavellianism has unveiled more high stakes battles perfect for those who care little for realistic scenarios or plot, additionally showing off more beautiful maidens that will hopefully appease watchers who are only interested in sex appeal.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:58 20/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I kinda like it, i prefer a male protagonist that can control himself compared to stupid rito from to loveru that gets what he can get pervert asshole that belongs in a hentai.
    Also this guy is building a harem. My favorite girl is the empress Amo and i would love to conquer her as the last boss.

    Comment by Anonymous
    21:45 20/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Not another cliche infested anime with the usual boring looking male protagonist again.

