Top 10 Shonen Jump Manga That Drove You to Tears
- Date: Apr 19, 2017 03:54 JST
- Tags: Ansatsu Kyoushitsu, Gintama, Naruto, One Piece, Rankings, Shonen Jump, Slam Dunk
Readers of this latest ranking have been mostly unsurprised as one popular pirate franchise has once again claimed the top spot, easily securing the title of “most heart-wrenching Shonen Jump series of all time”.
1. One Piece
3. Slam Dunk
4. Gintama
5. Naruto
7. Haikyu!!
9. Hikaru no Go
10. City Hunter
One Piece? Who the hell cried while reading one piece?!
lots of people including me. Sorry we know good story when we see it :(
I did, you got a problem you uncensitive bastard, when they do a sea funeral for the ship, that shit is sad as hell.