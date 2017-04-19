RSSChannel

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-5

Readers of this latest ranking have been mostly unsurprised as one popular pirate franchise has once again claimed the top spot, easily securing the title of “most heart-wrenching Shonen Jump series of all time”.

The ranking:


1. One Piece

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-1

2. Ansatsu Kyoushitsu

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-2

3. Slam Dunk

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-3

4. Gintama

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-4

5. Naruto

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-5

6. Hadashi no Gen

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-6

7. Haikyu!!

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-7

8. Hokuto no Ken

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-8

9. Hikaru no Go

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-9

10. City Hunter

Top10-Saddest-ShonenJump-Manga-2017-10



    3 Comments
    Comment by Anonymous
    04:52 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    One Piece? Who the hell cried while reading one piece?!

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:15 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    lots of people including me. Sorry we know good story when we see it :(

    Comment by Anonymous
    05:05 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    I did, you got a problem you uncensitive bastard, when they do a sea funeral for the ship, that shit is sad as hell.

