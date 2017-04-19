Readers of this latest ranking have been mostly unsurprised as one popular pirate franchise has once again claimed the top spot, easily securing the title of “most heart-wrenching Shonen Jump series of all time”.

The ranking:



1. One Piece

2. Ansatsu Kyoushitsu

3. Slam Dunk

4. Gintama

5. Naruto

6. Hadashi no Gen

7. Haikyu!!

8. Hokuto no Ken

9. Hikaru no Go

10. City Hunter