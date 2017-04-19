RSSChannel

Recruiting

Jappydolls

Otakultura


Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai Web Shorts Sexily Emerge

SinNanatsunoTaizai-Web-Shorts-Episode1-1

SinNanatsunoTaizai-Web-Shorts-Episode1-2

SinNanatsunoTaizai-Web-Shorts-Episode1-3

A stunning mini web series has emerged for the sinfully sexy Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai, with the first episode wasting no time to display the anime’s wondrous women in invigorating poses that will possibly be even more arousing come the BD release…

The first episode of the sexy shorts, surprisingly available via the strict YouTube:

The web series will also be available on Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai’s BDs, albeit eradicated of all its glaring censorship; seven episodes in total are planned for the web series.



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Comment by Anonymous
    06:11 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    For those who dont know, This 7Sins were made first way before the The Seven deadly sins, so before you say its a rip off, its not. 7Sins were already created and based on 7Sins figure way back in 2010

    They changed it to The Seven Mortal Sins, since we already have Seven deadly sins

    Reply to Anonymous


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Man Hunted For Overtaking Schoolgirl
    Shangri-La DVD Disaster
    Ochinko Upskirt Anime
    Sword Art Online 2 Heating Up
    Sakuya Izayoi Ero-Cosplay by Hitori-me
    Lolita Organization Ero
    Pure White Kanzaki Ranko Cosplay Highly Radiant
    Cosplay Panchira Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments