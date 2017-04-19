Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai Web Shorts Sexily Emerge

A stunning mini web series has emerged for the sinfully sexy Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai, with the first episode wasting no time to display the anime’s wondrous women in invigorating poses that will possibly be even more arousing come the BD release…

The first episode of the sexy shorts, surprisingly available via the strict YouTube:

The web series will also be available on Sin: Nanatsu no Taizai’s BDs, albeit eradicated of all its glaring censorship; seven episodes in total are planned for the web series.