Esteemed eroge developer Dieselmine has tugged at heartstrings as the story of “Sakura’s Pursuit of Happiness” follows the life of an ordinary schoolgirl suffering through desperate times, with the girl on the look out for a job to prevent herself from becoming homeless and naturally coming across occupations of a less savory sort.

The pitiable Sakura has found herself short on money and has tasked players with guiding her through a number of potential jobs, few of which subject the poor girl to the sickening desires of grotesque males and will no doubt stimulate those who prefer girls driven into a corner.

The partially-voiced Sakura’s Pursuit of Happiness and all its hard-working action is available now.