Rokuaka Rife With Magical Combat
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 19, 2017 23:08 JST
- Tags: Akashic Records, Comedy, Drama, Fantasy, Image Gallery, Liden Films, Schoolgirls
Rokuaka has continued to oust the invaders of its magical academy, giving the “worthless” Glenn another chance to demonstrate his genuine expertise in combat – with the man’s considerable competence surprising few due to it being a classic cliche.
Omake:
I liked the episode, but my main gripe is the lack of personality from the main male character when fighting. What I mean by this is, I'd like to see more fights like the one at the end of the last episode. Where he's acting a bit goofy, but still fighting seriously. It may be a weird complaint, but I miss characters who have fun during battles, even in serious situations.
Most of the combat situations with Glen will be like that... It's a nice little form of psychological warfare, after all...