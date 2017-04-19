Rokuaka Rife With Magical Combat

RSSChannel

Rokuaka has continued to oust the invaders of its magical academy, giving the “worthless” Glenn another chance to demonstrate his genuine expertise in combat – with the man’s considerable competence surprising few due to it being a classic cliche.

    Avatar of Richard
    Comment by Richard
    02:51 20/04/2017

    I liked the episode, but my main gripe is the lack of personality from the main male character when fighting. What I mean by this is, I'd like to see more fights like the one at the end of the last episode. Where he's acting a bit goofy, but still fighting seriously. It may be a weird complaint, but I miss characters who have fun during battles, even in serious situations.

    Comment by Anonymous
    02:59 20/04/2017

    Most of the combat situations with Glen will be like that... It's a nice little form of psychological warfare, after all...

