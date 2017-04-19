RSSChannel

Luxurious Aoyama Sumika Bikini Figure

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-1

Another established illustrator’s original creation has gotten its own figurine from Daiki Kogyo, this time with Coffee-Kizoku‘s Aoyama Sumika coming soon to figure collections in October whilst wearing a pure white bikini and showing off her luscious frame.

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-1

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-2

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-3

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-4

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-5

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-6

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-8

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-7

AoyamaSumika-Bikini-Figure-9

Aoyama Sumika can be pre-ordered now.



    1 Comment
    Comment by Anonymous
    10:19 20/04/2017

