Luxurious Aoyama Sumika Bikini Figure
- Categories: Anime Figures, News
- Date: Apr 19, 2017 19:31 JST
- Tags: Daiki Kougyo, Mizugi, Navel, Oppai, Original Figures, Oshiri, PVC
Another established illustrator’s original creation has gotten its own figurine from Daiki Kogyo, this time with Coffee-Kizoku‘s Aoyama Sumika coming soon to figure collections in October whilst wearing a pure white bikini and showing off her luscious frame.
