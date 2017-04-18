RSSChannel

The shows that anime fans initially found interesting and were later happy to have watched them have starred as the subject of this latest ranking, with the hugely popular Kemono Friends somehow being pushed away from 1st place by one particularly witchy underdog.

The ranking:


1. Little Witch Academia

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-1

2. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-2

3. Gabriel Dropout

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-3

4. KonoSuba 2

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-4

5. Kemono Friends

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-5

6. Youjo Senki

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-6

7. Masamune-kun no Revenge

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-7

8. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-8

9. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-9

10. Urara Meirochou

Top10-Anime-Winter-2017-Glad-You-Watched-10



    kintama00
    kintama00
    05:08 18/04/2017

    rate 1-10
    a)Masamune-kun no Revenge
    b)Kemono Friends

    Anonymous
    05:12 18/04/2017

    Masamune-kun no Revenge not worth time, i should pick something else

