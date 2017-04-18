The shows that anime fans initially found interesting and were later happy to have watched them have starred as the subject of this latest ranking, with the hugely popular Kemono Friends somehow being pushed away from 1st place by one particularly witchy underdog.

The ranking:



1. Little Witch Academia

2. Kobayashi-san Chi no Maid Dragon

3. Gabriel Dropout

4. KonoSuba 2

5. Kemono Friends

6. Youjo Senki

7. Masamune-kun no Revenge

8. ACCA: 13-ku Kansatsu-ka

9. Demi-chan wa Kataritai

10. Urara Meirochou