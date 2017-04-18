Nier: Automata × Nier

In honor of achieving over 1 million sales (both digitally and retail), a special livestream announced that Nier: Automata will be receiving special DLC featuring costumes from previous entries in the series, certain to have fans salivating over the idea of being able to dress up the luscious 2B in different outfits.

A PV for the “3C3C1D119440927” DLC set, which includes 3 new coliseums and a slew of side-quests leading to new costumes, accessories and more:

Some of the costumes players will be able to earn in the DLC:

A trailer for the “CEO boss fight” included in the DLC where Square Enix CEO Yosuke Matsuda and Platinum Games CEO Kenichi Sato make an appearance:

The DLC can empty wallets across Japan on May 2nd, there has yet to be news of a western release however; Nier: Automata is available now for the PS4 and PC.