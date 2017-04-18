Frame Arms Girl Doubles Down on Yuri
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 18, 2017 21:24 JST
- Tags: 3D CG, Comedy, Frame Arms Girl, Image Gallery, Moe, Yuri, Zexcs
The adorably tiny combat maidens of Frame Arms Girl have made their way to Ao’s school and caused all sorts of hijinks with the show’s entertaining 3rd episode, additionally choosing to elevate the amount of yuri content delivered by introducing cute new figure girls who “operate in unison”.
Omake:
Ah, symmetrical docking never gets old.