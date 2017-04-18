RSSChannel

Recruiting

Ota7

Wolfheinrich


Frame Arms Girl Doubles Down on Yuri

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-5

The adorably tiny combat maidens of Frame Arms Girl have made their way to Ao’s school and caused all sorts of hijinks with the show’s entertaining 3rd episode, additionally choosing to elevate the amount of yuri content delivered by introducing cute new figure girls who “operate in unison”.

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-5

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-6

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-7

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-8

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-9

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-10

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-11

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-12

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-13

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-14

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-15

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-16

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-17

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-18

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-19

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-20

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-21

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-22

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-23

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-24

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-25

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-26

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-27

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-28

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-29

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-30

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-31

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-32

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-33

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-34

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-35

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-36

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-37

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-38

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-39

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-40

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-41

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-42

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-43

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-44

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-45

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-46

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-47

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-48

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-49

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-50

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-51

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-52

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-53

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-54

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-55

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-56

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-57

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-58

Omake:

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-1

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-2

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-3

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-4

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-5

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-6

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-7

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-8

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-9

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-10

FrameArmsGirl-Episode3-Omake-11



    Post Comment »

    Log In »

    1 Comment
    Sort by: Date | Score
    Avatar of Rya
    Comment by Rya
    00:22 19/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    Ah, symmetrical docking never gets old.

    Reply to Rya


    Post Comment »

    View comment rating statistics »

    Article Comments Feed »

    Fairy Tail Anime Returns “Too Soon!?”
    Chihaya Ero-MMD Abuse Takes Center Stage
    China Elevator Beheads Woman
    “Case Closed” Schoolgirl Murder Gang Drained Girl’s Blood
    Vipper Toilet Challenge
    Goddess of 2ch “Ako”: “I Get Turned On Being Watched”
    Goddess of 2ch: “I’m a Slightly Plump G Cup Maid”
    Micro-Bikini Idol Gallery


Popular

Most Viewed | Most Commented

Recent News

Recent Galleries

Recent Comments