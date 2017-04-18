Black Bra Goddess “Delectable D-Cup!”
- Categories: Galleries, H
- Date: Apr 18, 2017 04:04 JST
- Tags: Exhibitionism, Goddesses, Image Gallery, Onanism, Oppai, Pantsu
Arousal has unsurprisingly become the common response to the photos provided by this new seductive goddess, who has made clever use of her low-cut shirt whilst showing off how great her D-cup breasts look in a devilishly sexy black bra.
Those are a lot of things, D cups they are not.
D-cup? really?
Cup size is weird. Depending on her chest (measurement under her breast) size to measurement over breasts she could easily be a D. Basically a D is a difference of 4" between the two circumferences.