Shingeki no Kyojin “They Even Have Backstories!”
- Categories: Anime, News
- Date: Apr 17, 2017 04:01 JST
- Tags: Drama, Image Gallery, Shingeki no Kyojin, Wit Studio
Highly revered titan drama Shingeki no Kyojin has provided its loyal fanbase with another heart-pounding episode rife with horror and mystery, easing viewers into the untold truths regarding the enigmatic titans whilst providing some much needed character backstory and development.
Omake:
All the questions and suspense was driving me crazy so I went ahead and read anime spoilers from the manga.
..Apparently this series is produced by M. Night.