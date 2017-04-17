Patchouli Knowledge Ero-MMD Abusively Sexy
Apr 17, 2017
The ever studious Patchouli Knowledge has shown an interest in something other than books as the amorous maiden takes advantage of a restrained male, with the erotic animation catering to lovers of oral stimulation and those that prefer the woman taking charge (a rarity).
Ridiculous, woman taking charge is one of the sexiest things.
Fat ugly pig. Give me some Ran. That's where its at, and that's a fact Jack.
Must be hard being gay.