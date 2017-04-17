Monster Hunter Frontier Z × Nier: Automata

Monster Hunter Frontier Z has (unsurprisingly) taken on another franchise as part of a collaboration, introducing the seductive 2B and all the other characters in Nier: Automata as costumes and other items that will surely become highly desired by those who loved the game (or 2B in any case).

A trailer showing off the collaboration items:

The Nier: Automata collectibles will become available April 19th; Monster Hunter Frontier Z can be obtained for PC and PS4 now.