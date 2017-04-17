RSSChannel

Fate/Grand Order Westward Bound

AssassinofBlack-Booty-by-NiraiKanai

A western release has been announced for hugely popular smartphone game Fate/Grand Order, likely to serve as the entry point for many newcomers to the Fate series and certain to generate the developers a substantial amount of income with its myriad of micro-transactions.

The news came by way of Sakura-Con in Seattle from Aniplex of America, the announcement trailer (which sadly depicts no gameplay) can be viewed below:

Fate/Grand Order is slated to bring its 150+ servants and RPG action to the west sometime this summer, those wanting to know more can visit the official website.



    Comment by Anonymous
    04:50 17/04/2017 # ! Neutral (0)

    "(which sadly depicts no gameplay)"
    does the author know it's a 2 year old game

